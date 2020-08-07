Roebling Bridge to Be Inspected Next Week

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati is scheduled for a routine inspection next week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced.

The historic span carries roughly 8,100 vehicles per day, and opened in 1867.

Work begins on Monday, August 10 when inspectors start to rappel on the cables and towers to get an up-close look at the structure.

Work is expected each day, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A lane closure is expected on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pedestrian walkways will remain open during the inspection.

Work is weather dependent and if needed, inspectors will also be out during the week of Aug. 17.

-Staff report