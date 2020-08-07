Three NKY Fire Departments Receive Federal Funds

Nine Kentucky fire departments - including three from Northern Kentucky - received a total of $76,852 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican Majority Leader, announced that the funds would help protect the health and safety of the public and first responders through the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other coronavirus-related supplies.

“Every day, Kentucky first responders put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made their work more dangerous. The CARES Act is delivering crucial funds as they adapt to this crisis and continue their lifesaving work,” said McConnell. “I am grateful to these brave firefighters and all of Kentucky’s first responders and healthcare heroes who are working on the frontlines of this pandemic. As Senate Majority Leader, it’s my privilege to partner with these men and women as we protect Kentucky families and communities.”

Locally, the following departments received funds:

Crescent Springs-Villa Hills, $4,023

Fort Mitchell, $23,619

Point Pleasant, $11,745

-Staff report

Photo via Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department