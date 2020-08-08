801 New Cases in KY.; "Tough Day in Our Fight Against COVID-19"

801 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, a day that the governor called "tough."

45 of the cases are in Northern Kentucky.

“Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Beshear, in a news release. “I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better.”

The case count on Saturday brings the state's total to 34,578 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Twenty-nine of the cases from Saturday involve children aged five and under.

The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%.

“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Beshear.

Eight additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 772. Saturday's reported deaths included a 56-year old woman from Kenton County. Northern Kentucky has seen 84 deaths since the pandemic began, and 3,049 confirmed cases.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that COVID-19 has hit Kentucky hard, but that the state is "not powerless."

“We have shown repeatedly that our individual actions will determine our future," Stack said in a news release. "Will you continue to wear a face covering? Are you keeping at least six feet distance between yourself and others? Are you washing your hands frequently? And, if you receive a call from a contact tracer, will you answer? If each of us answers ‘yes,’ through our actions, we can keep Kentuckians safe and keep Kentucky open. Together, Team Kentucky can contain the coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

