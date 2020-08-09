Boone Among Most Charitable Ky. Counties, Website Says

Some recently released analysis shows that Boone County is among the most charitable of Kentucky's 120 counties.

The analysis, produced by SmartAsset, a financial advisory website, placed Boone as the tenth most charitable county in the state.

Using data from the Internal Revenue Service, SmartAsset examined how much people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people in a given county who made charitable donations.

"To determine the amount of money that people donate as a percentage of their income, we first calculated the net income of all people in each county, the website explained. "To do this, we looked at tax return data and accounted for federal, state and local taxes paid. We also accounted for deductible entries, including mortgage interest, mortgage points and mortgage insurance payments. We then divided each county's total charitable donations by its total net income to see how much county residents are donating relative to their income.

"Next, we took the total number of tax returns with charitable contributions and divided them by the number of total tax returns for each county. This gave us the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations."

Those two factors were then indexed and equally weighted to create the charitable places index, SmartAsset said.

Boone County scored 49.1 in the most charitable places index, 60.4 in the contributor index, and 19.2 in the donation index.

Oldham County was rated as the most generous in Kentucky, with Woodford, Jessamine, Fayette, Spencer, Carlisle, Scott, Jefferson, and Shelby behind it, and ahead of Boone.

No other Northern Kentucky county cracked the top ten.

