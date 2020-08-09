Carnegie to Perform "Godspell" at Outdoor, Socially-Distant Production

The Carnegie is taking its show on the road, with plans to offer the musical Godspell at an outdoor venue in Hamilton, Oh.

The show, which opened Off-Broadway in 1971, is a musical based upon the Gospel According to St. Matthew, and is written by Stephen Schwartz.

The production will feature physically-distant staging and a walk-through format.

Performances at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13, with two performances each day starting at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

“With the inherent unique visuals of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park serving as the backdrop, this production of GODSPELL will be as creative, inventive, experimental and fun as anything The Carnegie has ever done” said Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino.

The producyion was organized by the Carnegie's "creative disruption committee", a group of volunteers gathered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an announcement, the committee acts as a creative engine and rapid response team to struggles faced by the entertainment industry.

It also provides a new community-based structure for performing arts programming, such as safe, socially distance live experiences like Godspell, a news release said.

Tickets for Godspell are $35 for adults ($32 for Carnegie members), $25 for students and $15 for children age 10 and under. To purchase tickets, visit the Carnegie Box Office in Covington (open Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m.), call 859.957.1940 or visit www.thecarnegie.com.

-Staff report

Image provided