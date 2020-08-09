COVID-19: Fewer Ky. Cases this Week, but Positivity Rate is Higher

Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that he had good news and bad news about the state's fight against COVID-19.

Beshear said that the week ended with about 330 fewer positive cases than the prior week.

That was the good news, he said.

But the positivity rate, which he said would not be official until Monday night, will be higher than the previous week, "meaning that the virus continues to spread aggressively.”

Beshear said that there were 425 newly reported positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 34,982 since the pandemic began.

Nine of those cases involved children aged five and under.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department confirmed 23 additional positive COVID-19 cases int he four-county region, bringing the total here to 3,072.

One additional death was reported in Kentucky on Sunday, a 71-year old Pulaski County man, bringing the state's total to 773.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday, the governor's office said.

“Last week, we saw rising case counts of COVID-19 in all but five Kentucky counties. COVID-19 is still out there and it’s still a threat," said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. "We are encouraged, though, by the many Kentuckians taking this seriously and taking steps to keep themselves and others safer, including wearing a mask.

“More Kentuckians will get COVID-19 resulting in more hospitalizations and deaths, but we know what to do right now to mitigate the risk. Every time we take steps, such as wearing masks and social distancing, it impacts how many Kentuckians will test positive, how many businesses, schools and other places where we gather can remain open, and how many Kentuckians will get hurt.”

He noted that this can be done by remembering a few things. “When you and your household members leave your home, be aware that it increases your risk of exposure. Ultimately, you decide when to leave your home, how often, and for what reasons. If you do, please do it in a safe way,” Stack said.

“Continue to wear a mask. When possible, walk or bike to your destination or take your own vehicle,” he said. “Avoid interacting closely with people and unnecessarily touching things. Keep disinfecting wipes or hand sanitizer with you. Wash your hands frequently. If you sneeze, sneeze into your elbow. If you sneeze into a cloth mask, wash your mask when you get home.”

-Staff report