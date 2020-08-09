Covington's Annual Repaving Program Coming to These City Streets

The City of Covington expects for its annual repaving program to begin Monday, August 17, as long as the weather is cooperative.

Roughly $500,000 of work by contractor Bluegrass Paving, based in Florence, will include the laying of a smooth layer of asphalt on all or parts of eighteen streets in eleven different neighborhoods.

Work is expected to last four to six weeks, depending on the weather.

Funding for the project comes from state and federal resources.

"We're just trying to make the City's streets look better, drive smoother, and last longer," City of Covington Assistant Project Engineer Bill Matteoli said.

Matteoli said this year's schedule will require more patience and cooperation than usual from both workers and residents. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many people to work from home or otherwise be home, there are more cars on the streets during the day.

The city has sent informational letters to people in affected neighborhoods, and signs warning of parking restrictions will be posted at least 24 hours (and likely 48 hours) in advance on streets to be repaved.

"With COVID-19, we understand that finding a place to park your car for a day or so might be a challenge on some streets," he said. "But we can't fix the street if there are cars on it, and the end result will definitely be worth any temporary inconvenience."

The list of streets include locations in the Central Business District, Historic Licking-Riverside, Old Town/Mutter Gottes, MainStrasse Village, Kenton Hills, Botany Hills, Eastside, Lewisburg, Peaselburg, Westside, and Wallace Woods.

The streets:

East 6th Street, from Madison to Greenup.

East 8th Street, from Madison to Greenup.

West 6th Street, from Craig to Madison.

West 7th Street, from Craig to Main.

West 8th Street, from Philadelphia to Willard, and from Washington to Madison.

Devou Drive, from Rotary Lane to a point 1,865 feet from Western Avenue.

John Street, from Short John to its east end.

Montague Road, from Lewis to Devou Park.

Prisoners Lake Drive, from Montague to the end of the new road.

East 11th Street, from Scott to Greenup.

West 12th Street, from Dixie Highway to Bullock.

East 3rd Street, from Greenup to Garrard.

Edgecliff Road, from Monroe to its south end.

Hermes Street, from West 12th to Watkins.

Jefferson Avenue, from West 18th to Hawthorne.

Orchard Street, from Lee to Holman.

Philadelphia Street, from West 6th to West 3rd.

Sterrett Avenue, from Madison to Wallace.

-Staff report

Photo provided