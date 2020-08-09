Hellman Named Finance Director at Redwood

Barb Hellmann was named as the finance director at Redwood, a newly created position at the Ft. Mitchell school.

The Union native and resident graduated from Boone County High School and Northern Kentucky University.

Hellmann, 61, has worked at Redwood for the past five years, serving as finance manager. Now she will oversee total operations of Redwood's finance department.

“Barb Hellmann has served as Redwood’s finance manager for nearly five years, and during that time she has been instrumental in achieving operational efficiencies in our finance department, improving the effectiveness of working relationships among her staff and between her staff and others in the agency,” said Redwood CEO and Executive Director John Francis. “She helped design the bridge to a new electronic health records system, providing needed and helpful instruction to our program directors and consistently providing critical and precise financial reports to our Board, me and our staff.”

“I look forward to watching Barb’s effect on Redwood,” Francis said, “inside and outside her Department.”

