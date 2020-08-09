NKY Schools Receive Donations from Masks for Class Program

OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has delivered nearly 25,000 masks to twenty-three schools in the local region with plans to deliver more than 6,000 more to another ten schools before classes resume.

Many of the schools are in Northern Kentucky.

In May, OrthoCincy began planning in anticipation that local school systems would need masks for the upcoming year, a news release said. Local administration and faculty were contacted to gauge interest in the Masks for Class outreach program, and the company received 100% response to participate, it said.

“OrthoCincy already works closely with St. Elizabeth Health and Highpoint Health to provide sports medicine services for many of the top schools in the Tri-State,” said JoAnn Reis, CEO of OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. “Our mask outreach program is a great way for us to continue our stewardship to these schools.”

Because of this athletic partnership, OrthoCincy pushed to deliver masks as quickly as possible so that coaches and student athletes could have them for summer workouts.

“On the field or off, the overall health and wellness of student-athletes is our highest priority,” said Dr. Adam Metzler, orthopaedics and sports medicine physician with OrthoCincy. “These masks are a small but important tool to ensure these kids have the safest transition possible back to school and sports.”

Northern Kentucky high schools participating in the Masks for Class program are Beechwood, Bellevue, Bishop Brossart, Boone County, Calvary Christian, Conner, Cooper, Covington Catholic, Covington Latin, Dayton, Dixie, Grant County, Highlands, Holy Cross, Ludlow, Newport, Newport Central Catholic, Notre Dame Academy, Ryle, St. Henry, Scott, Simon Kenton, Villa Madonna Academy, Walton Verona and Williamstown. There were also four elementary and middle schools who requested and received masks – Turkeyfoot, Twenhoffel, Grant County and St. Thomas.

-Staff report

Photo provided