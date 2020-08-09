Photos: Diane Witte Park Dedicated in Bellevue

Bellevue resident Diane Witte was celebrated on Saturday with the dedication of a park named in her honor.

A plaque notes that Witte has "dedicated most of her adult life to the beautification of Bellevue."

The park is located at the corner of Ward Avenue and Center Street.

Witte is seen around town planting and watering flowers.

She is a founding member of the Bellevue Garden Club, which was formed in 1975.

City and civic leaders attended the dedication which included remarks from Witte.

Photos by RCN photographer Brian Frey