Weekend Crashes Kill Two in Boone County

Two men died in separate crashes in Boone County over the weekend.

The first happened at around 1 a.m. on Saturday after one vehicle broke down on I-71/75, and was then struck by a different vehicle and pushed it through a concrete barrier to the other side of the interstate where it was struck again by a tractor-trailer.

A passenger in the broken-down vehicle, Franklin A. Morales Temaj, 26, of Cincinnati was killed. The car was driven by Ingrid Mendez, 26, of Cincinnati. The pair had been traveling northbound on I-71/75 when it stalled due to mechanical issues.

That car was originally struck by a vehicle driven by Brandon Hess, 37, of Campbellsville, Ky., who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The tractor-trailer, which was headed southbound at the time, was driven by Joshua Ball, 32, of Monroe, Mich.

The crash is under investigation.

Later on Saturday, at around 7:10 p.m., a motorcycle crashed on westbound Walton-Nicholson Pike near Walton.

William Allgeyer, 55, of Milford, Oh., failed to negotiate a turn and collided with the guardrail, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Allgeyer was wearing a helmet at the time, but died at the scene.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859.334.2175.

-Staff report