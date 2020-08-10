Erlanger's Summer Sendoff Festival Moved to 2021

The City of Erlanger won't host its Summer Sendoff festival which had been scheduled for September 19 at Silverlake Park.

Instead, the city will look to host the event in 2021.

The event was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions associated with it.

Erlanger is following the recommendations and guidance of public health agencies and the lead of dozens of other communities and organizations throughout the region that are canceling or postponing summer gatherings due to the virus, a news release said.

-Staff report