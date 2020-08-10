Kenton Schools Employee Arrested on Sodomy Charges Involving Minor

This story has been updated to include additional details from the Campbell County Police Department.

A Kenton County Schools employee is in the Campbell County Detention Center facing multiple charges on sex offenses involving a minor.

Jason Thomas Schwartz, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon by Campbell County Police.

He is charged with first degree sodomy involving a victim under 12 years of age, first degree sodomy, and use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

Schwartz, of Dayton, is employed at the Kenton County School District, though a district spokesperson declined to say in what capacity for the upcoming school year.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of one of our employees. The employee has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation," said KCSD spokesperson Jessica Dykes. "We are cooperating with local authorities."

Schwartz was scheduled to be arraigned at Campbell District Court on Monday morning. As of 11 a.m., no bond amount was listed for him.

The River City News requested additional information from the Campbell County Police Department which posted further details on its Facebook page.

According to the police department, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reached out to Campbell County after receiving what was described as video footage showing a sexual crime perpetrated on a juvenile. An investigation by the Campbell County Police led to the identity of Schwartz and the child victim.

The investigation determined that the illegal acts happened over a span of seven years, with the last taking place eight years ago.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher