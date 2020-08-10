Mid-South Conference Moves Fall Sports to Spring, Thomas More Explores Options

There may be no sports for the Thomas More Saints this fall as the NAIA's Mid-South Conference announced Monday that the fall athletic season is moving to the spring.

However, the conference is allowing its members, like Thomas More University, to schedule non-conference opponents in the fall.

In an announcement, TMU said that it is working with its team physician and the sports medicine staff, along with coaching staff to provide a safe competition and athletic-related activities this fall, while following COVID-19 guidelines.

“We are looking forward to getting our students back on campus in the next week,” said Thomas More Athletic Director Terry Connor. “(Team Physician) Dr. (Michael) Miller, St. Elizabeth Sports Medicine and our coaching staffs are working hard to provide our student-athletes as much athletically related activities that is safe under the national, state and local health guidelines.

"We understand that COVID-19 guidelines are ever changing and we will make adjustments accordingly to reduce the risks to Thomas More student-athletes.”

Teams’ schedule pages on the athletic website will be updated as the Mid-South and Thomas More coaches construct their new schedules.

-Staff report