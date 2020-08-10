Suspects, One Victim Identified from Friday's Deadly Newport Crash

One of the victims of Friday's deadly crash that followed a police chase from Cincinnati into Newport was identified Monday as Raymond Laible, 81, of Newport.

Laible was identified Monday morning by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

He and one other were killed when a police chase that started in Cincinnati, sped across the Roebling Suspension Bridge to Covington, and then across the Licking River into Newport, ultimately ending with a crash into a group of people dining outside at Fifth and Monmouth streets.

Two others were injured.

Three people were arrested, two of them identified Monday.

Mason Meyer, 28, is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a charge of theft without consent.

Kirsten Johnson, 22, is being held in the Campbell County Detention Center on charges of first degree possession of methamphetamine, and first degree fleeing/evading police.

The chase started in the Lower Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati, prompted by federal investigators.

The deadly crash is being investigated still, and the Cincinnati Police Department is also reviewing its role in it.

