Barefoot, Apparently Intoxicated Man Planned to Rob NKY Subway

A man who was barefoot and wearing over-sized clothing who also, according to police, appeared to be intoxicated, entered a Crescent Springs Subway shop on Monday with an intention to steal cash from the register.

That is according to Villa Hills Police, which released surveillance images of the man on Tuesday in an attempt to identify him through assistance from the public.

The man "unlawfully entered" the Subway store at 2522 Hazelwood Drive at around 10:19 p.m.

If anyone recognizes him, contact Villa Hills Police at 859.341.3535.

-Staff report

Images provided