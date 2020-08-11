Beshear, Wife Tested for COVID-19 After Feeling Ill; 562 New Cases in Ky.

562 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kentucky on Tuesday, including 57 in Northern Kentucky.

An 86-year old Grant County man was among the eight deaths announced by Governor Andy Beshear in his daily update.

Kentucky has seen a total of 35,793 confirmed positive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 783 deaths.

Beshear and his wife, Britainy reported that they were not feeling well on Tuesday and that out of an abundance of caution were tested for COVID-19. Their test results came back negative.

“I wanted to start by letting you know that both my family and I are OK. We’ve tested negative for COVID-19 after a real scare," Beshear said. "And I want to thank everybody out there who sent their thoughts and their prayers.”

“This morning, late in the morning, I started feeling bad with a lot of the symptoms that can suggest COVID-19. Because of that I immediately isolated and canceled events we had in the afternoon. A couple hours later, I was tested. And even the short wait that I had to endure gives me newfound empathy for those that are having to wait even a couple days to get their test results back, knowing that they may be separated from their family and wondering what their immediate future is going to be. So I’m going to continue to try to lead with this empathy and hopefully it makes me a better Governor in addressing this virus.”

Beshear also announced eighteen new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky involving children aged five and under.

“This thing is real, it’s out there. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to fight it,” the Governor said. “While my family ended up negative today, I know there are a lot of families out there that are positive. We send you our love, we want you to get better. We want to make sure we’re not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 711,017 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.87%.

“That is a number that is just too high to do a number of things we want to do,” Beshear said. “It means it’s just not safe at this moment to do a number of things that we’re working toward. But I’m committed, I’m committed to getting our kids back in school in a safe manner.”

At least 8,819 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

