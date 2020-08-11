Covington Schools Moves to Remote Learning to Start School Year

Covington Independent Public Schools will follow Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to delay the start of in-person classes until September 28.

The district’s first day of school remains the same, September 1.

All students will begin with remote learning.

Beshear made his recommendation Monday.

On Tuesday, CIPS recognized Beshear's concerns of an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, outbreaks in other states that have tried to reopen schools to in-person learning, and families still going on vacation to COVID hotspots and then returning to Kentucky.

The district will soon communicate details related to schedules, laptops, assignments and meals. We most certainly thank you for your patience and we look forward to a great school year.

-Staff report

Photo: Covington Board of Education building (RCN file)