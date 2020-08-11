Fort Thomas Development Lands First Commercial Tenant

One Highland announced its first commercial tenant this week.

Fort Thomas Coffee will locate in a 3,600-sq. ft. corner space at the new mixed-use development in Fort Thomas.

Fort Thomas Coffee currently operates at 118 North Fort Thomas Avenue and has been located in the city center since 2012.

The coffee shop's new owners, Justin and Christine Smalley, are hoping to create an active gathering space with modern amenities.

The new location will expand the shop's offerings to include a bakery, wine bar, and flexible workspace, a news release said.

The corner spot purchased by Fort Thomas Coffee will feature a tower like the stone one located at Tower Park, built by Christine Smalley's maternal ancestor Henry Schriver, a news release said.

The couple is hosting the community to talk about the project on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its currently location, 118 North Fort Thomas Avenue.

One Highland, when phase one is completed in spring of 2022, will feature nearly 13,000-sq. ft. in retail and office space on the street level and eighteen single-floor condos above.

The project is a partnership between Greiwe Development, North American Properties, and Sibcy Cline.

-Staff report

Image provided