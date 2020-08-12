1,163 COVID-19 Cases in Ky. Sets Single-Day Record

Kentucky set a single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,163 new cases, bringing the state's total to 36,945 since the pandemic began.

39 of those cases involved children under the age of five.

“I believe today will be our single highest number of positive cases that we’ve had. Today we’ve set a record that we never wanted to set, going over 1,000 cases,” the Governor said. “Now, if there is good news in this, it is with the number of tests with the seven-day average, our positivity rate is actually down a little bit. But we need to get that much, much lower.”

The Northern Kentucky Health Department announced 32 additional positive cases in the four-county region bringing our total here to 3,265.

Seven additional deaths were reported in Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 790. All the deaths on Wednesday were people over the age of 70.

Beshear also said that he was feeling better on Wednesday after canceling some public events on Tuesday due to illness. He and his wife, Britainy both tested negative for COVID-19, though both were feeling ill.

“I am happy to report that both the First Lady and I and our kids and everybody that’s working around us tested negative for COVID yesterday, but we tried to take every precaution that we would want other people to take,” said Beshear.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 717,370 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.62%. At least 8,893 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report