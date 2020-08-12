Former NKY Superintendent Takes Senior Role at NaviGo College & Career Prep

Dr. Kathy Burkhardt was named the senior director of NaviGo College and Career Prep, a division of Covington-based Learning Grove.

The recently retired superintendent of Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools will begin her new role in November.

“Supporting students and families is part of who I am," Burkhardt said in an announcement. "When I announced my retirement as superintendent, I knew I wanted to continue this important work in a new way. I am optimistic about what the NaviGo team and I will be able to accomplish for our community.

“Learning Grove is a mission driven organization with a long history of successfully growing a brighter future for our region’s students. I know we will be able to continue to move the needle for student success.”

NaviGo College and Career Prep provides research-based individual and small group coaching to middle school and high school students, using trained coaches from the education and business sectors, the news release said.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Kathy. She is a dedicated educator, passionate advocate, and all around amazing partner," said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. "To have her talent, knowledge, and skill set as part of the Learning Grove team will be a great asset for our entire region.”

NaviGo was founded by another former superintendent, Tim Hanner of Kenton County Schools.

“Kathy is an extraordinary educator and will be a huge asset to continue to grow and develop our college and career coaching program. I couldn’t be more excited about this next phase for NaviGo,” Hanner said.

-Staff report