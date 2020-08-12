Kenon Co. Nearly Doubles Park Acreage with Fox Run Park

The Fox Run golf course will now become 225 acres of park space in Kenton County, nearly doubling the county's park acreage.

The fiscal court approved the former golf course's conversion to park space after previously announcing Fox Run golf course's closure late last year.

“We’ve got a great opportunity to expand and grow the park services we currently offer,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann in a news release. “We’re currently studying potential amenities to develop in Fox Run Park. It’s an exciting development for recreation in Kenton County.”

The county plans to offer opportunities for public feedback.

In the meantime, Fox Run is open for passive recreation activities like hiking, fishing, biking, wildlife observation, and walking.

It is open from dusk to dawn. Visitors are asked to be mindful of the two neighboring golf courses that are still in operation.

Fox Run is located at 604 Independence Station Road in Independence. It offers parking at its shelter.

There are no restrooms or concessions currently available.

-Staff report