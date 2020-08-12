Park Hills Gets New City Attorney; Sidewalk Project in Design Phase

Park Hills city council voted to appoint Daniel Braun as its city attorney during its virtual meeting Monday night.

Braun replaces Kyle Winslow who moved to a new legal role elsewhere.

Council also approved new fees for Rumpke's trash collection, a $6 increase to $198 per year.

Council extended the period in which residents can pay their city taxes to November 30.

The City of Park Hills will pay $31,038 for road work on its portion of Montague Road. The City of Covington is also doing road work in that area through a contract with Bluegrass Paving.

City Engineer Jay Bayer reported that the sidewalk project on St. Joseph Lane is in the design phase, but likely won't go out to bid until next year. Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said that the city only has a year left to complete the work according to the regulations of the grant that funds it.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor said that she was disappointed that the city has had to jump through so many hoops due to state regulations.

Police Chief Cody Stanley addressed concerns about speeding. Councilman Kevin Theissen asked about drivers running a stop sign and turning left from Audubon Road to Wald Court. Theissen noted that stripes were painted in front of the stop signs, to no avail.

Stanley said that a speed bump could be placed there.

Councilwoman Sarah Froelich said that some of the low-hanging wires in the city have been fixed, and that Cincinnati Bell is working to raise its wires and to remove some older poles.

Spectrum is dealing with its low-hanging wires, too.

The city picnic, scheduled for September 27, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor