Battery Hooper Days to Be Celebrated in Ft. Wright this Weekend

Battery Hooper Days returns to the James A. Ramage Civil Warm Museum in Ft. Wright this Saturday and Sunday at Battery Hooper Park (1402 Highland Ave.).

The event runs noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is free and includes access to the museum, parking, and the history book store.

Visitors will hear Civil War stories and see tents and equipment used in the field during the war.

Battery Hooper Days allows visitors to check out one of the last remaining fortifications to protect Cincinnati against a Confederate invasion.

Other items of interest include a “life mask” molded from President Lincoln’s face, Civil War medicine, weapons made in Cincinnati, raids through the local region, information about Ft. Wright's namesake General H. Wright, details about women's struggle to vote and the historic Cincinnati Black Brigade (first enlisted African American army unit in our military).

