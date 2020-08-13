Boone Co. Fentanyl Death Results in Indictment

A Cincinnati man was indicted on a federal charge Thursday related to the death of someone using fentanyl in Boone County.

Daniel J. Huegel, 23, was indicted on one count of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

The indictment alleges that on or about March 23 in Boone County, Huegel distributed fentanyl, which resulted in the death of the victim.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.

If convicted, Huegel faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, up to a maximum of life in prison.

-Staff report