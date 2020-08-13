Horizon League Postpones Fall Sports Season

The Horizon League announced that it has postponed the fall sports season, impacting Northern Kentucky University's soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf, and tennis programs, as well as baseball and softball programs which hold competitions in the fall.

The conference cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in its decision.



The league office will develop a timeline to determine if fall sports competition in soccer, volleyball and cross country can be held in the spring, a news release said. Baseball, golf, softball and tennis spring seasons are not impacted by this decision, nor are the seasons of traditional winter sports such as basketball.

"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans continues to be our highest priority," said NKU Athletic Director Ken Bothof. "With the ever changing environment due to COVID-19, there is a great deal of uncertainty. We hope this announcement brings some clarity to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. And, we look forward to working towards a spring season for those impacted programs."



As permitted by NCAA rules, student-athletes and teams can continue with workouts, practices and meetings. The Horizon League Council will continue to monitor the guidelines, recommendations and developments surrounding the pandemic, a news release said.

-Staff report