More Lane Closures Coming to I-71/75

Northbound Interstate 71/75 at the Cut-in-the-Hill in Covington will be reduced to a single lane on Friday night between the 5th Street exit and the Brent Spence Bridge

Traffic will shift to the right lane starting at 10 p.m. The center lane is expected to reopen by noon on Saturday.

Currently, the two left lanes on the southbound side are closed, while the left lane on the northbound side is closed between Dixie Highway and Kyles Lane.

The entrance ramp to 71/75 northbound from Dixie Highway is closed until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Work on this four-mile section of highway began on June 15 as a pavement improvement project

The majority of the project area will undergo a diamond grinding treatment. A high-friction surface treatment, which involves adding a layer of aggregates on the pavement, will be done on the southbound curve in Fort Mitchell and the northbound curve going down the Cut-in-the-Hill. The replacement of pavement slabs and repairing the damaged median barrier wall is also a part of the project.

The $7.9 million project has an anticipated October 2020 completion date.

-Staff report