Two NKY Officers Graduate from State Police Academy

Twenty-nine law enforcement officers graduated from Kentucky's basic training academy this week, including two from Northern Kentucky.

“I am proud that Kentucky’s recruits are receiving some of the most exceptional law enforcement training in the nation at the Department of Criminal Justice Training,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “To our new officers, when you return to your agencies, remember your training and know that we are grateful for your service.”

The graduates of Class 511 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas included: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes, and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“These officers have committed themselves to their training and graduate today equipped to serve with the knowledge, skills and professionalism our communities require,” said Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I am proud of their dedication and wish them safe and successful careers ahead.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, and airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Local Class 511 graduates and their agencies are:

Patricia A. Dietz

Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office

David E. Krull

Covington Police Department

(Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

