COVID-19: 679 New Cases in Ky.; 35 in NKY

679 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Friday by Governor Andy Beshear, including 35 in Northern Kentucky.

Beshear said that while the daily case count remains high compared to earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, the state appears to be at a plateau.

"It does look like by the end of this week we will have more cases than we will report last week," he said. "While I don't that that number will be more than 10% more, it does show, at best, we are at a plateau thanks to people's wearing of face-coverings. And we still need more time to reach a decline."

37,686 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kentucky since the pandemic began including 3,329 in the four counties covered by the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

656 people in the state are currently hospitalized with the virus, with 147 of them in the intensive care unit, and 97 on ventilators. Beshear said that one of those people on a ventilator includes a friend of his in Northern Kentucky, though he did not say whom.

The governor also noted that 77 of the new cases reported on Friday included 77 children under the age of 18.

18 of the new cases were in Kenton County and 17 were in Boone County.

