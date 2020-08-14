Flipdaddy's Appears to Be Closed in Newport

Flipdaddy's Burgers & Beers appears to have closed its Newport location, and possibly others.

The local chain's location at Newport Pavilion had a sign on its door Friday informing guests that it had closed for business, and thanking the community for its support.

A call to the Newport location was answered by someone who said that the location would not reopen.

Further attempts to contact an owner or manager were not successful.

CityBeat was first to report on the closure, and also noted that the phone lines appear to be disconnected at multiple Ohio locations.

The chain filed for bankruptcy nearly two years ago.

This story may be updated.

-Michael Monks and Connor Wall