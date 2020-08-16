Saturday & Sunday See 1,028 COVID Cases in Ky.; 24 in NKY

A total of 1,028 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Saturday and Sunday by Governor Andy Beshear.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department updated its website to reflect a total of 3,371 in the four-county region since the pandemic began, an increase of 24 since the department's latest tweet on Friday.

Beshear reported 638 cases on Saturday and 390 on Sunday.

“The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus,” Beshear said in a news release. “Team Kentucky has again shown that if we socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands, we have a better chance of continuing to reopen our economy safely and get more Kentuckians back to school and work.”

The state has seen a total of 39,315 total cases since the pandemic began and 813 deaths.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday, the governor's office said.

“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”

“We can’t allow ourselves to forget that this virus spreads rapidly and is very dangerous. Let’s continue to come together as Team Kentucky to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities as safe as possible.”

-Staff report