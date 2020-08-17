Claims of Lack of Transparency After Erlanger Meetings Canceled

An Erlanger city councilwoman took to Facebook to criticize what she sees as a lack of transparency involving Mayor Jessica Fette.

Corinne Pitts posted a video and said, "I'm here today, because as you know from my 14 years on council, I am very outspoken, and I say what's on my mind."

"What's on my mind today is that I am not a happy person," Pitts continued. "Last month our mayor canceled our council committee meeting, and we were fine with that, there wasn't a lot to discuss. Late this morning we received an email that she made an executive order to cancel our August and September committee meetings. We were not notified, this was not discussed with us, and she deemed our discussions nonessential. She posted this on the Erlanger Facebook page stating it was due to COVID and President Trump's orders and Governor Beshear's orders, however an hour later she posted that everybody show up for the Shakespeare in the park."

Pitts posted the video on Friday, the same evening that Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performed A Midsummer Night's Dream at Flagship Park.

Pitts said that council committee meetings take place on the video platform Zoom (like many other local governments during the COVID-19 pandemic), so to cancel them while encouraging attendance at the park was hypocritical. Pitts noted that attendees at the Shakespeare show were social-distancing and mostly wearing masks.

The councilwoman said that committees were set to discuss what she believed to be important issues such as a city facility study, particularly the future of the public works department.

Councilwoman Rebecca Reckers was set to present on a revitalization grant.

Other topics include the city's code of ethics, Pitts said. She is not running for reelection this year.

"Transparency is not there," Pitts said. "I have removed my name from the ballot because of the issues we have had in the last eighteen months. I love my city, I have loved serving my city, I wanted to do another term, but I no longer can do that. I have kept my mouth shut, but today was my breaking point."

Pitts argued that city employees perform good work but that Mayor Jessica Fette sends emails that Pitts finds to be disrespectful. She also expressed displeasure with Councilman Tyson Hermse, a former mayor and close ally of Fette on the current council.

"It does seem like (Hermes) likes chaos, and he even campaigned on it," she said. "I like healthy discussion. Rebecca Reckers and I don't agree on everything, but she respects my opinion and I respect hers. But at these meetings, it is a toxic environment, and if I am just trying to get through the meetings without surprises, then I'm not being productive."

Reckers also took to social media on Friday to argue that the council was blindsided by the mayor's orders.

"If it has a line item on our budget, I view it as important to discuss," Reckers said. "So I am deeply, deeply disappointed that our committee meetings have been taken away."

"It's infuriating, and disappointing."

Fette responded to the complaints in a request for comment from The River City News. She said that transparency is critical and cannot be hindered by the pandemic. The mayor said that all nonessential business is on hold until the council can meet in person.

"It was proven many months ago that productive, open conversation is hindered over Zoom," Fette said. "For anybody who has attended a virtual meeting during the pandemic I'm sure you can understand the struggles that come from a very large group of people trying to have an open discussion that typically comes during our committee meetings."

She said the original agenda for the August committee meeting had two items scheduled for discussion: a presentation on the facilities study task force, and updates to the city code of ethics.

Fette said the facilities study presentation was removed from the original committee meeting agenda by Councilman Tom Cahill, chairman of the facility study task force. Fette said that the task force has not met since early March.

"There are definitely adjustments that have to be made to the code of ethics ordinance," Fette said. "However, the current version has been in place for almost twenty years. I don't believe it is good to rush to new laws, especially when we aren't having meetings in person, and the public is unable to weigh in."

Regular meetings have continued to occur over Zoom on the first Tuesday of every month with an abbreviated agenda. Fette said the plan is to continue that way until the governor allows more than ten people in the city's council chambers.

"The executive order that was issued is in line and consistent with the actions taken since March on virtual committee meetings," Fette said. "There have been no committee meetings other than in April when the agenda was stripped down to essential business only, and in June when it was in person, in council chambers. March, May and July were all canceled."

Councilman Tyson Hermes reacted to the videos and said that council can discuss the matters at the regular council meeting in two weeks.

"I am interested in talking about tax rates with the rest of council, but that can wait two weeks in my opinion," he said. "It really is unfortunate that we have a few council members who only think of themselves. They seem to believe that the things they are working on, or their pet projects are the most important thing in the world. What they continue to fail to understand is that good law is good law no matter when it happens. Whether it be today, tomorrow or next year. Good law can survive panic, plague, war, and changes in leadership. If what they want to do is for the best interest of our city, we can ask ourselves two questions: either, one, why have they waited until now to discuss something so important? Or, two, why can't this wait two weeks?

"I hope the people of Erlanger will tune in to understand what is so pressing."

On Monday, it was announced that Erlanger city council has called a special virtual meeting for Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss tax rates, the revitalization grant, and revisions to the code of ethics.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor