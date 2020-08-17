COVID-19: 376 New Cases in Ky.; 35 in NKY

376 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were reported on Monday by Governor Andy Beshear.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 35 new cases in the four-county region.

The state has seen a total of 39,691 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, including 3,406 in Northern Kentucky.

“We are certainly in a time of crisis, and it’s one where our character and how we respond has never been more important,” Beshear said. “If crisis shows our character, is it one that yells at the checkout clerk who tells us we have to be wearing a facial covering? Is it one where if somebody is for something, we’re against it just because? Or is it one where we put the health and lives of our neighbors above our personal interests, a time where our character shows more kindness and empathy to one another than ever before, knowing we are all going through something very difficult?”

Beshear added that 14 of the new cases involved children aged five and under, including two 11-month olds.

For all minors, the case count was higher.

“Fifty-four of these cases are from people 18 or younger,” said Beshear. “Just based on that, when they might have been going back to school today or next Monday, I think the right decision was made even if it was a hard one.”

Five additional deaths were reported in Kentucky on Monday bringing the state's total to 818. No new deaths were reported in Northern Kentucky.

As of Monday, there have been at least 760,022 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.80%. At least 9,158 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report