Covington Latin Names New Headmaster

Covington Latin School announced Monday the appointment of Dr. John Kennedy as its headmaster.

Kennedy replaces Joseph Gressock, who retired after a year in the role.

Kennedy arrives in Covington from Gainesville, Georgia where he served for nine years as head of school at Lakeview Academy. Prior to that, he was principal at St. Anthony Catholic School in San Antonio for a decade.

Previously, Kennedy has also served as a vice principal, English department chair, boys varsity basketball coach, and girls varsity soccer coach.

"We are excited to join such a great faith community in the Diocese of Covington and the family at Covington Latin School," Dr. Kennedy said in the announcement. "I look forward to working the administration, faculty, staff, students and families to educate in the Catholic faith, Christian values, and academic excellence."

Kennedy earned his doctorate in education from the University of Minnesota, and master's and bachelor's degrees in English from the University of Dayton.

Kennedy and his wife, Christin, have two children who attend DePaul University in Chicago.

Covington Latin School returned for in-person learning on Monday.

-Staff report