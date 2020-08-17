Gateway Receives $1.3 Million in Federal Grants

Gateway Community & Technical College was awarded more than $1.3 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Education to extend its TRIO program through 2025

“This program is essential for our first-generation student success,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “I’m proud of our TRIO and Development teams and the renewal of this grant is a testament to their teamwork and dedication to our students.”

Gateway’s TRIO program, known at Gateway as Project ASPIRE (Academic Support Program to Increase Retention in Education), is designed to help students succeed in college.

The goal of the program is to increase student success rates while reducing the graduation gaps for first generation, Pell grant-eligible students, helping them successfully reach their goals at Gateway.

“TRIO Project ASPIRE has served nearly 3,000 students over the past 15 years,” said Anita Zike Adkins, Gateway’s director of TRIO Project ASPIRE. “My team and I look forward to helping many more first generation college students achieve their educational goals at Gateway.”

The goals of TRIO Project ASPIRE are to help students stay in college, be academically successful, graduate and transfer to complete a bachelor’s degree if appropriate

Students may qualify for Gateway’s TRIO Project ASPIRE program if they are a first-generation college student (neither parent earned a bachelor’s degree), and/or meet federal income guidelines.

