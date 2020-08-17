HealthPoint to Open in Newport Next Week

HealthPoint Family Care is set to open its new Newport office on Monday, August 24.

The multi-specialty health care organization renovated the former City Stables building at 215 East 11th Street.



"Our focus is all about making high quality care accessible. We do this, in part, by having multiple locations in several counties with convenient hours and by offering multiple specialties under one roof," said Sally Jordan, HealthPoint CEO.

HealthPoint's operations across five Northern Kentucky and one central Kentucky offices employ forty-eight physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, and counselors to provide adult and pediatric primary care, women's health, dental, mental health, and substance abuse treatment.

The organization also operates twenty-one school-based health and dental centers across the state.



"We have been able to attract and retain highly trained and skilled providers to the organization who are focused on patient wellness, not just treating symptoms," said Dr. Lowe, HealthPoint chief medical officer. "Our physicians and other providers are dedicated to patients' needs and work to fill gaps in care in the communities where we are located."



“The City of Newport has been a great partner in this process,” said Jordan. “We love the character of this historic building built in 1887 originally to house the Newport City Stables. We strive to become an integral part of the communities we serve and are excited to restore this ‘gem’ located right in the heart of Newport that also offers easy, convenient access for our patients.”



“It is absolutely remarkable what HealthPoint has been able to do with this building, they have taken a 100+ year old structure that began its life as the City stables and transformed it into a modern-day medical facility. We are grateful they were able to salvage the building and bring it back to its original glory,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme.



“We want to thank HealthPoint for their investment in the community, they have brought much-needed health care services to the city and surrounding area. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with them,” said Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso.

HealthPoint is also offering coronavirus testing with what it calls a quick result turnaround time.

