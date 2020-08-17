Lakeside Park Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges

A federal grand jury indicted a Lakeside Park doctor on Thursday.

Michael J. Grogan, 67, was indicted on 257 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances.

According to investigators, between February 1, 2018 and February 13, 2019, Grogan wrote 257 unlawful prescriptions for Oxycodone.

He is the owner and operator of Go Beyond Medicine in Crescent Springs. He is a resident of Lakeside Park.

The indictment alleges that the Oxycodone prescriptions were written without a legitimate medical purpose and were issued outside the scope of a professional medical practice.

Grogan was investigated by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Health and Family Services, and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Task Force.

The doctor, whose business website lists him as retired, was arrested in February of last year.

Grogan was arraigned in federal court on Monday and is scheduled to go to trial on October 26.

If convicted, Grogan faces a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison.

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton County Detention Center