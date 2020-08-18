COVID-19: 627 New Cases in Ky.; 31 in NKY

627 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Tuesday by Governor Andy Beshear. The state has seen a total of 40,299 since the pandemic began.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 31 new cases in the four-county region bringing our local total to 3,437.

Twelve new deaths were reported across Kentucky, though none were local.

830 people have died in Kentucky.

“Today, this is about what we have seen on other Tuesdays, going back three or four weeks. We are announcing 627 new cases; 76 of which are in Kentuckians 18 years or younger,” Beshear said. “I believe, again, first we’ve got to plateau, then we can get on that downward slope. Then we’re going to be in a much safer place to do things.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 770,382 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.48%. At least 9,223 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report