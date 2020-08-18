Edgewood Shows Off New Chest Compression Device

Edgewood Fire Chief Tom Dickman and advanced life support (ALS) coordinator Chris Snyder showed off a resuscitation dummy to city council this week to demonstrate the new piece of equipment.

The Lucas 3 Chest Compression Assistance device fits around the chest of a patient suffering cardiac arrest, providing steady compressions at 100 per minute.

It is designed to fit 96 percent of the population, they said.

Sometimes while in transport via ambulance, manual compressions have to be stopped or interrupted by traffic's or driving's impact on the vehicle and its passengers, but with the new device, compressions can be maintained.

Compressions can be paised for mouth-to-mouth resuscitation efforts.

Dickman said that one patient has already been assisted by the device.

City Administrator Brian Dehner said that the $14,000 price tag was included in the city's plans for reimbursement through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Mayor John Link, in other business, encouraged residents to continue to fill out the census, and noted that concerts in the city's park have been successful.

The next is scheduled for August 25, and then on September 3, a Madcap Puppet show is planned from 7 to 8 p.m. featuring Pinocchio.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor