Ft. Mitchell PD, Boone and Grant Jails Receive Federal Funds

State and local public safety agencies across Kentucky received more than $5.7 million from the U.S. Department of Justice's Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF).

Some of the agencies are in Northern Kentucky.

“These funds are crucial in assisting police departments, sheriff’s offices, correctional institutions and other agencies within the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Our public safety agencies have worked tirelessly on the front lines during this pandemic, and have adapted quickly to many new challenges to continue protecting our Kentucky families.”

$2.4 Million CESF Grant Funding Awards

The governor said 26 public safety agencies have applied for and been awarded $2,404,673 in pass-through funds administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet from USDOJ’s CESF Program.

Local recipients include:

Boone County Jail

Boone County Jail has been awarded $132,061 for PPE, cleaning supplies, lodging for self-isolation of staff and reimbursement of overtime expenses related to COVID-19 response.

“This funding will allow us to continue to fight COVID-19 amongst our inmate population and to help keep our staff protected to ensure that they can continue to work safety during this pandemic,” said Boone County Jailer Jason Maydak.

Fort Mitchell Police Department

Fort Mitchell Police Department has been awarded $14,573 for supplies, PPE and law enforcement equipment.

Grant County Detention Center

Grant County Detention Center has been awarded $120,972 for technological solutions and ultraviolet air purifiers for sanitization purposes.

“The Grant County Detention Center is pleased to be a recipient of the CESF Grant. Grant monies will be utilized to purchase equipment that will further assist our agency in the prevention and response to COVID 19 in a correctional setting,” said Grant County Detention Center Jailer Michael D. Webster.

-Staff report