Ludlow Honors K9 Officer Who Died Recently

The City of Ludlow honored its K9 officer Oakley, who died recently. Mayor Josh Boone presented a flag to Police Lieutenant Bart Beck in Oakley's memory.

"We're all very appreciative of Officer Oakley's service to our community," Boone said.

Ludlow Police Chief and interim city administrator Scott Smith noted that there is significant work involved in training a K9 officer and he commended Beck for the job he did.

"Officer Oakley worked with neighboring police departments from Covington, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills and more," Smith said. "He created a value to Ludlow that didn't exist before."

City council also voted to table a discussion on a proposed sober living facility while the city's legal department reviewed some of the details that would be involved with the project.

City council, last week, also listened to remarks from attorney Elivia Rabe who represents Ta-Da Enterprises (owned by Paul Miller owner of Bircus Brewing) as a forthcoming events center at 2 Highway Avenue seeks a zone change from industrial to entertainment. The former propane facility is set to become a spot for weddings, concerts, and more.

The council would need to submit an application for the zone change to the Kenton County Planning Commission for review before it ultimately receives a vote at council.

Written by Connor Wall, RCN contributor

Photo: Mayor Boone and Lt. Beck (RCN)