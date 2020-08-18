Sydney Moss Returns to Thomas More as Assistant Coach

Sydney Moss is returning to Crestview Hills.

The standout basketball star has joined her alma mater Thomas More as an assistant women's basketball coach.

Moss graduated from TMU in 2016. Her jersey was retired last year in celebration of her record as a three-time first-team all-American and national player of the year selection.

Thomas More won two national titles during Moss's time with the Saints.

She scored 1,511 career points as a Saint as she shot 56 percent (583-of-1,041) from the field. Moss also had 476 rebounds, 266 assists and 136 steals during her time in Crestview Hills. She set the NCAA Division III women's single-game scoring mark on February 28, 2014 when she scored 63 points against Waynesburg University in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) Tournament semifinal game. Moss tied the NCAA Division III single-season scoring record during the 2013-14 season as she scored 891 points.

Moss has worked as an assistant coach since graduating, most recently at St. Thomas More University in Miami Gardens, Fla. Former Thomas More University President David Armstrong is president at the Florida school now.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I was given to come back to Thomas More and learn from Coach (Jeff) Hans,” said Moss. “I think it is every coach’s dream to go back to their alma mater and coach. I’m extremely thankful to be back home and I can’t wait to get started.”

"I'm excited to have Sydney join our program as an assistant coach,” said Hans. “Sydney's familiarity with the Thomas More community and our program will be a great asset to mentor our players on and off the court. Her dedication, work ethic and knowledge of the game will help our team continue to be successful. I look forward to working with Sydney and I know she is going to be a great coach."

-Staff report