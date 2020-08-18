Taylor Mill Commission Answers Residents' Questions

The Taylor Mill city commission answered citizens' questions during its virtual meeting last week.

Tom Koehler, of Manor Drive, asked about the city's fireworks ordinance, saying that fireworks were being set off well past midnight over the July 4 holiday. He wanted to know why the rules were not enforced.

Police Lieutenant James Mills said that complaints were received but that there were other calls during that time, including some life-threatening instances that were prioritized.

Mills said that when police officers visit addresses that are targets of complaints, they usually receive compliance.

Jack Eversole, of Wilson Road, wants the city to cut brush in the alleyway behind his house and also on Fairview Court, which he also said needs to be paved and patched.

Public Works director Marc Roden said that Fairview is a gravel road and that he does not recall a plan to pave it, but promised to look at it in the coming days.

Mayor Dan Bell answered a question about money is allocated for street repair and said that there are 108 streets in the city, and that the city receives $135,000 from the state for roads.

The city, he said, has a street plan and that a recent survey helped establish priorities for the five-year plan.

Another question posed was about a city tax rate of $0.439 per $100 of assessed value. Commissioner Mark Kreimborg said that some residents complain that the rate is too high but he argued that the city's general fund covers expenses like the fire department while other nearby cities like Independence have a separate fee for that.

"You have to compare apples to apples," said Kreimborg. "I have had people who moved to Independence tell me their taxes are now higher, with the fees. You have to be educated on what you are talking about."

One question was about the downtown business district and why there were no more new businesses opening. Mayor Bell said that Dunkin' is still set to come to the city, though he did not know when.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is planning to build offices there, but there was no date available for that either.

"I think (developer) Holland bought eleven parcels for his restaurants and paid a couple million for it," said Bell. "Now two parcels will be a million dollars, so the price has definitely gone up."

Another resident asked about why the restaurant Knuk n Futz was not permitted to have live music in the evening and Commissioner Dan Murray explained that neighbors objected to it.

"We want to be good neighbors all around," he said. "We care about our city."

In other business, City Administrator Brian Haney said that the city received preliminary approval for some expenses in its request to receive $488,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The commission also discussed public events at Pride Park. The regular Tasty Tuesdays have resumed, but Commissioner Kreimborg noted that Edgewood and Independence have had larger events in their parks. He suggested setting up a movie night in the park just before Halloween. Other commissioners agreed to explore an event around that time, with the caution that COVID-19 is still around and may prompt the plan to be scrapped.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor