Bellevue Adopts Anti-Racism Resolution, Prepares for Lincoln Rd., Bonnie Leslie Projects

Bellevue city council approved the adoption of a resolution condemning inequality and injustice and supporting equality and justice for all people.

The measure passed last Wednesday during the council meeting with a unanimous vote, though Councilman Steve Guidugli offered himself as "present, not voting."

The resolution was brought to council in response to the events unfolding across the country in response to the deaths of Black people at the hands of police and the subsequent protest movement motivated by them.

The resolution reads in part:

WHEREAS, the protests demanding justice highlight the persistence of inequality and injustice in the United States for Black and Brown people; and

WHEREAS, inequality and injustice against any person, regardless of race, color, ethnicity, sex, or religion have no place in Bellevue, and the Board of Council is committed to working actively against all forms of inequality and injustice to ensure that the Constitutional rights of every person who lives, works, and visits our great City are protected; and

WHEREAS, we cannot be silent. We must urgently act to stop the injustices and structural inequities that harm and anguish Black and Brown people, who are our family, friends, neighbors and fellow Americans.

With the adoption of the resolution, the council commits to engaging in continuing communication and dialogue with the community and law enforcement to address issues related to injustice and intolerance.

The resolution also reaffirmed the city council's adoption of a human rights ordinance last year that prohibited discrimination in employment, housing, and other areas related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

In other business, Mayor Charlie Cleves stated again what has been a consistent theme among his comments in recent months: the city's 150th anniversary celebration has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and events surrounding it will likely take place next year instead.

"It looks like we're going to have a sesquicentennial plus one," Cleves said.

City Administrator Frank Warnock said that a winning bid for the Lincoln Road project was awarded to Lawrence Construction at a cost up to $617,000.

He thanked city engineer Mike Yeager for his work on the project which resulted in a steep reduction in costs. The original estimate was $2.4 million.

Two other bids received for the project came in at $724,000 and $649,000, respectively, Warnock said. The hope is that the project would come in at around $550,000 when all is said and done. Sanitation District 1 is a partner in the project and will pay $240,000 towards that, he said.

Warnock also said that approval on a new bond issuance would retire an old one and lead to work getting underway on hillside issues in the Bonnie Leslie neighborhood.

A $2.5 million bond that the city owes was to be due in February, so now the city will borrow $3.1 million at a lower interest rate, pay off the old bond, and apply the remaining funds of $600,000 to Bonnie Leslie.

Warnock said that the project will be boosted by money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency which would could possibly used to pay off the new bond debt.

Cleves said that the bond officer told the city that it could get a 20-year loan at 2-percent interest. "We figure we need to lock that up," the mayor said. "I don't know how long a 20-year loan will stay at 2 percent."

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher