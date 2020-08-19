Diocese to Hold 3 Days of Prayer, Fasting, Sacrifice to End Pandemic

Bishop Roger Foys said Wednesday that the Diocese of Covington will begin three days of prayer, fasting, and sacrifice to end the COVID-19 pandemic and all its effects, "including an end to fear and division."

The three-day event begins Thursday and culminates with a Triduum of prayer on Saturday when Foys will travel throughout Covington visiting nine parishes to bless the city with a relic of St. Rocco.

In Catholicism, St. Rocco is the protector against pandemics.

This will mark Foys's second blessing of the city imploring an end to the pandemic.

Foys's tour will begin after the 10 a.m. mass on Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, departing there at about 11:30 a.m.

The stops include St. Elizabeth Healthcare, St. John the Evangelist, St. Ann Mission, Mother of God, Our Savior, St. Benedict, Holy Cross, St. Anthony (in Taylor Mill), and St. Augustine.

“These months have been difficult for everyone for the pandemic has touched all our lives,” Foys said in a statement. “Let us together pray for an end to the pandemic, for all those directly affected by it, for those who have died, as well as for those who have lost loved ones, and for all health care personnel. Let us also pray for an end to civil discord, remembering that we are one nation under God.”

All parishes in the Diocese of Covington will be open throughout the three days for private prayer and have set aside time for adoration, a news release said.

-Staff report