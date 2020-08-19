TANK Receives $12.5 Million CARES Act Grant

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky received a $12.5 million grant on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced.

The funds, announced by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the announcement, TANK will use the grant funds for operating, administrative and preventive maintenance expenses, which are necessary to support its vanpool and carpool transit services during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said Chao.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said Federal Transportation Administration Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a safety advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance.

CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.

