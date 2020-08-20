Boone Co. Gives OK to Zone Changes

The Boone County Fiscal Court approved a change in a concept development plan for a 5.39-acre property located at 1648 Petersburg Road.

As previously reported, the fiscal court had taken issues with the condition of the site, particularly a 6-ft. chain-link fence along Kentucky State Route 20.

The Harper Company, which owns the site, stated that it would answer the complaints accordingly.

A landscaping company plans to place trees along the fence, which had been deemed to be too high and boasts of three strands of barbed wire on top. The trees will be 8-ft. tall when planted and could grow as high as 30-feet.

Another condition spelled out by the fiscal court is that the site would not be used as a junkyard, and that greenery would be placed on the northeast corner to screen the property from a nearby residential area.

The fiscal court also granted a zoning map amendment to Domaschko Properties, changing a 6.63-acre site at 11061 Dixie Highway from commercial services to indsutrial. The company hopes to expand.

The court also listened to a first reading of an ordinance to allow golf carts to be used on five residential streets off Boone Aire Road: Musket Road, FlintRidge Road, SingleTree Lane, Von Hagge Drive, and DoubleTree Lane.

These streets abut a golf course.

