COVID-19: 726 New Cases in Ky.; 28 in NKY

Another 726 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky on Thursday by Governor Andy Beshear, including 28 in Northern Kentucky.

Beshear cited the state's current 5.18% positivity rate as a positive, "which is headed in the right direction."

The state has seen 41,626 total cases since the pandemic began.

“Let’s make sure we make the right decisions to keep our cases low. Let’s make sure we wear our masks and stay six feet apart,” said Beshear.

14 additional deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 856.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 794,282 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 9,388 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report