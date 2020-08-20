Southgate Council Approves Zone Change for Beverly Hills Development

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, Southgate city council approved a zone change to allow Memorial Point to move forward.

The $65 million development is expected to include 89 single-family homes, between 100 and 200 apartments, and a 79-unit assisted living facility.

The decision received strong pushback - and a threat of litigation - from some community members who believe the development does not appropriately memorialize the 165 people who died in the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire on the site.

Some of the most vocal members of the group, called Respect the Dead, asked for concessions from development partners Ashley Development and Vision Realty. Among them were a call for excavation of the area surrounding the former cabaret room, construction of a memorial fountain at the site of the former cabaret room (instead of closer to the road below where the current plan to memorialize the site places it), inclusion of a nonprofit entity, and a commitment to assist the Southgate Volunteer Fire Department in its purchase of a ladder truck to serve the development.

Respect the Dead has said before that it does not oppose the development, but believes the site to contain remains of victims that should be protected.

"We fully understand and embrace the need for a memorial that ensures that the people who were lost in the fire will never be forgotten," the developers said in a statement. "It is our intention to continue to work with a group of survivors and family members of victims as well as with Southgate city officials on a memorial planning committee."

Attorney Steve Megerle, who represents some families of victims of the 1977 fire and others who protested the current plan, posted to Respect the Dead's Facebook page, "We only have only begun to fight for what is right for your family members, victims, first responders, and all stakeholders. ... I am open for a discussion on a two pronged attack—fight for public access at the park in the courts and fundraise for a fountain too!

"We have a lot of momentum going and I think we should leverage everyone who have joined here toward making the memorial fountain a reality and getting a win for all of you!"

Previously, Ashley Development said in a statement to The River City News, "Ashley has taken steps to include and address community concerns. We remain committed to listening to community members’ constructive input and working with them and encourage a constructive, meaningful dialog."

-Staff report