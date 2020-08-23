4 from NKY Appointed to State Boards, Commissions

Governor Andy Beshear announced the appointment of four Northern Kentuckians to state boards and commissions in recent days.

State Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger) was appointed to the Kentucky Equine Drug Research Council, replacing Senator Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown). Koenig will serve through August 1, 2024.

Joshua Lillard, of Hebron, was appointed to the Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission.

Lillard is a sales representative for Emerge IT Solutions. He will serve through August 13, 2024.

Michael Ward, of Alexandria, was appointed to the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board.

The retired police chief will serve through June 30, 2022.

Paul Whalen, of Fort Thomas, was one of eleven people appointed by the governor to the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Whalen, an attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy, will serve through August 17, 2022.

